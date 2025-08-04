The marque posted a brief clip to social media of the engine being run on a dyno, with the caption: “Our Toyota Supercars engine is alive”.

Toyota’s Supercars engine is based off the company’s all-aluminium, quad-cam 2UR-GSE V8 that was developed in conjunction with Yamaha and features in Lexus road cars as a 5-litre.

Derivatives of the 2UR-GSE have been utilised in Toyota’s Dakar Rally efforts and the Lexus GT3, where it races in 5.4-litre form.

Two iterations of the engine have been under development for the Gen3 Supra in dual programs run by Supercars and homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United.

WAU’s effort has been taking place in the UK, while Supercars’ work is headed up by its Brisbane-based engine man Craig Hasted.

Toyota Australia’s VP of marketing Sean Hanley hailed the fact the engine has sprung to life.

“What a sound! We knew the 2UR-GSE would sound great, but hearing it at full noise? Absolutely spine-tingling,” he said.

“This isn’t just an engine roar; it’s the sound of passion, precision, and progress.

“A huge shoutout to our incredible partners at WAU, Supercars, and the broader Toyota Motorsport family.

“Every bolt turned, every part made, every late night has brought us to this milestone.

“And while there’s still plenty of work ahead, today we celebrate a special moment.

“The GR Supra is one step closer to hitting the grid for Round 1 next year, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Toyota confirmed last week that it will unveil its Supercars contender at the Bathurst 1000 event launch in Sydney on September 1.

That coincides with a declaration from Ryan Walkinshaw that his team will have its first car ready to begin track testing in late August.

The car is scheduled to be run in a series of demonstration sessions at the Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.

Toyota revealed a full-size clay model of its Supra Supercar at last year’s Great Race, just a month after confirming its landmark deal to enter the championship.