Brown is embarking on the first of three Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship appearances this weekend at Taupo International Motorsport Park.

The driver’s first open-wheel outing in six years hit an early snag when his own helmet, which he tested with on Thursday, was deemed an incorrect specification for the class.

Brown subsequently hit the track in Friday morning’s opening practice wearing a lid borrowed from Lawson, who is also set to make an appearance at the event this weekend.

Both drivers are backed by Red Bull, with the Kiwi recently confirmed to be graduating to the energy drink company’s flagship Formula 1 outfit this season.

The Supercars ace is racing in NZ with a full Red Bull livery and the help of his Triple Eight engineer Andrew Edwards.

Brown set the fourth-fastest time in the first of three Friday practice sessions, which was topped by American Nikita Johnson.