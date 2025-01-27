Late last month Speedcafe reported the highly-anticipated confirmation, which comes just two weeks out from the crown jewel event.

The Red Bull ace will join Bruin Beasley’s MTEC Motorsport for the February 7-8 event that forms the final round of the 2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

It marks Feeney’s first start in an open-wheeler as he replaces Josh Pierson.

The American is unavailable for the Highlands encounter as he heads back Stateside to complete an Indy NXT test ahead of his second season in that competition.

“I’m pumped to be coming over for the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands,” Feeney said.

“It will be my first ever race in an open-wheeler and I am super excited to challenge myself.”

After karting, Feeney graduated into the Toyota 86 Series before moving on to Super3 and Super2, winning the latter with Triple Eight in 2021.

He became a full-time Supercars Championship driver the following season as he replaced Jamie Whincup following the seven-time champion’s retirement.

His rapid progression has meant he’s never competed in an open-wheel car, though Beasley is confident he’ll be able to get the most out of the 22-year-old.

“Having Broc for the prestigious NZGP is exciting,” said Beasley.

“It’s going to be a steep learning curve, but I’m sure he will be competitive.

“Having qualified second and third last year with Callum Hedge and Jacob Abel, I’m confident we can give him the tools to do be where he needs to be.”

Feeney will join a field packed with highly credentialed youngsters at Highlands.

That includes Arvid Lindblad, a member of the Red Bull junior driver program and the man many predict will replace Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls next season.

Also on the grid will be Nikita Johnson and race winners Matias Zagazeta and Kiwi Zack Scoular – as well as rising Australian single-seater racers Patrick Heuzenroeder and Nicholas Stati.

Lindblad currently leads the championship from Nikita Johnson as the teams head to New Zealand’s South Island for Round 4 at Teretonga Raceway next weekend.

They then move on to the championship finale, the New Zealand Grand Prix, at Highlands on February 7-9.