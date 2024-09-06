Targett who leads the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, will team up with Rob Gooley for the round of three one-hour races.

The former kart champion has raced in the Toyota GAZOO Racing 86 Series and has done a little bit of Production Cars and Excels previously. Most recently he raced in the Monochrome GT4 Australia Championship aboard Mark Griffith’s Ginetta G56 at Phillip Island.

“There is a fair break, an eight-week gap between the last two rounds of Porsches and so far I managed to fill two of them,” he said.

While the Sprint Challenge is the major focus he hasn’t ruled out more appearances in GT4 either and if the opportunity is there, could be on for double duties at Sydney Motorsport Park in October.

“I have a 91-point lead which means I am not over the line yet. It will depend, if there is a drive available and whether Groves are okay with it. I am interested in GT3 and while that is unlikely at the moment, GT4 is a good way to go. The cars are left hand driver and not that much slower than the Porsche.

“This weekend we are out to win. Rob is a good driver, and we are in a Class X car.”

Targett is one of a number of codrivers entered while several will drive solo. Among those taking the second driver option is Trent Whyte who has BJR Supercar driver Bryce Fullwood enlisted to share his Toyota GR Yaris.

