It’s the smallest TCR Australia grid this year having peaked at the first round where there were 15 entries at Sandown Raceway.
Notable absentees for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International include Wall Racing’s Tony D’Alberto.
Will Harris will drive D’Alberto’s former Honda Civic Type R FL5 that was damaged in a crash at Sydney Motorsport Park during round six.
D’Alberto had already confirmed he would not return to the series in 2025, meaning the Bathurst International absence marks an early exit for the 2022 title winner.
Tufflift Racing’s Glenn Nirwan has also elected to sit out the season finale with the impending arrival of his and his wife’s child in Indonesia.
Blake Knowles is the only new addition to the series with 99motorsport in the first generation Audi RS 3 LMS.
Entry list: TCR Australia Series, Bathurst International
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|1
|Josh Buchan
|HMO Customer Racing
|Hyundai Elantra
|11
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Lynk & Co 03
|15
|Tom Oliphant
|HMO Customer Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|18
|Aaron Cameron
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Peugeot P51 308
|33
|Jordan Cox
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Peugeot P51 308
|71
|Ben Bargwanna
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Peugeot P51 308
|74
|Brad Harris
|Wall Racing
|Honda Civic Type R FL5
|76
|Will Harris
|Wall Racing
|Honda Civic Type R FL5
|79
|Ryan Casha
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Peugeot P51 308
|99
|Blake Knowles
|99motorsport
|Audi RS 3 LMS
|110
|Zac Soutar
|Tufflift Racing
|Audi RS 3 LMS