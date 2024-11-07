It’s the smallest TCR Australia grid this year having peaked at the first round where there were 15 entries at Sandown Raceway.

Notable absentees for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International include Wall Racing’s Tony D’Alberto.

Will Harris will drive D’Alberto’s former Honda Civic Type R FL5 that was damaged in a crash at Sydney Motorsport Park during round six.

Featured Videos

D’Alberto had already confirmed he would not return to the series in 2025, meaning the Bathurst International absence marks an early exit for the 2022 title winner.

Tufflift Racing’s Glenn Nirwan has also elected to sit out the season finale with the impending arrival of his and his wife’s child in Indonesia.

Blake Knowles is the only new addition to the series with 99motorsport in the first generation Audi RS 3 LMS.

Entry list: TCR Australia Series, Bathurst International