TCR Australia Series released its 2025 calendar with a TBC date listed for November. It’s been widely speculated that event will be at the infamous Guia Street Circuit.

The World Motor Sport Council met on Wednesday to confirm several calendars, including the TCR World Tour. That schedule will comprise eight events.

WSC Group, which promotes the TCR World Tour, has swung massive year-on-year changes with five circuits – Vallelunga, Marrakech, Mid-Ohio, Interlagos and El Pinar – axed.

Mexico will host the season-opener at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on May 2-3 before heading to Spain’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on June 14-15.

The series will have a one-week turnaround before heading to the home of the Italian Grand Prix, Monza, on June 21-22.

The series heads to Portugal on July 5-6 at the Vila Real street circuit before its maiden voyage to The Bend near Adelaide on September 12-14 to support the Supercars Championship.

Inje Speedium in South Korea hosts the third-to-last round on October 18-19.

Zhuzhou in China will host the penultimate round on November 1-2 before the finale on the streets of Macau on November 13-16.

“We are proud of the 2025 calendar that will bring the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour to two new countries: Mexico and South Korea,” said WSC president Marcello Lotti.

“We are also very pleased to go back to Portugal and Australia for racing on two iconic venues in Vila Real’s street circuit and The Bend.

“New for the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour are also Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo, that hosted the 2024 FIA Motorsport Games, and Monza’s Autodromo Nazionale, two of the favourite racetracks of drivers from all over the world.

“While we have tried to offer competitors and fans alike new thrills every year, we haven’t changed everything.

“We return to the Zhuzhou International Circuit following a very successful debut in 2024, and we end the season with the Macau Guia Race, the traditional and unmissable conclusion of every Touring Car season.”

2025 FIA TCR World Tour calendar

Round 1 – 02-03 May – Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, México

Round 2 – 14-15 June – Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia

Round 3 – 21-22 June – Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Round 4 – 05-06 July – Circuito Internacional de Vila Real

Round 5 – 12-14 September – The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend

Round 6 – 18-19 October – Inje Speedium

Round 7 – 01-02 November – Zhuzhou International Circuit

Rond 8 – 13-16 November – Guia Circuit, Macau