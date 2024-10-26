Team Australia will have five solid representatives in the final races of the 25th Rotax Max Grand Finals at Sarno in Italy tonight (Saturday) Australian time from 7:40pm AEDT.

The cut and thrust of heat racing and last night’s pre-finals have seen the majority of the team make it into the final races, however will have some work to do.

The best placed of the Australians is Max Walton in the Senior category. He will start from 13th position. British competitors will dominate the front of the grid, with no less than the top five represented by the Union Jack.

Both Australian drivers in DD2 Masters qualified for the final. Qualifying pole sitter, Scott Howard (representing Asia) will start from 22nd on the grid, while the Australian qualifier – Howard’s fellow Queenslander, Troy Bretherton will start his Grand Final campaign from 32nd.

After a litany of problems through the early part of race week, Harrison Hoey scraped into the open DD2 category where he will start from the final row.

Australia’s junior competitor, Hamish Campbell, received a post race “nose cone” drop down penalty after the pre-final which dropped him out of qualification despite showing speed of the front runners throughout the week. Kiwi, Marco Manson – who has been a regular on Australian shores over recent years – will start the Junior final from sixth position.

Another driver that has performed a lot of his junior racing in Australia, Armand Hamilton will start the E20 (electric) final from the front row representing Hungary.

The coverage starts from 7:40pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time – link and times subject to change.

