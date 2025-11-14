Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia

Six came Sandown with a chance to take out the Pro title. Fifth in the points, Ash Seward Motorsport’s James Lodge snared pole and grabbed the Race 1 lead from the outset.

Alongside him, Ryan Casha (DNA Autosport) slotted into second while New Zealander Tom Bewley (Earl Bamber Motorsport) stalled for a moment and was narrowly avoided by Jones Motorsport’ Hunter Robb.

Kamal Mrad (McElrea Racing) wasn’t so lucky. Sixth in the points he was hit hard and spun off by Andrew Georgiadis which brought out the safety car.

The race resumed with the leading pair able to gap the rest where Lodge took a narrow win. Third became a four-way stoush with series leader Jake Santtalucia (Sonic Racing) able to go from sixth to fourth initially. He relegated Lockie Bloxsom later and finished third ahead of Bloxsom, Robb and Bewley.

From 15th on the grid, Tyler Greenbury worked his way through to finish seventh ahead of Pro-Am winner Jacque Jargo, Diesel Thomas and Class B winner Daniel Quimby.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

Reigning title holder Adam Marjoram retained his points lead and won the first of four races. The Isuzu D-MAX driver came into the round with a 15-point lead. But that was reduced to 10 when second in the series, David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) qualified fastest.

Sieders won the start and led the first lap before Marjoram passed him early into the second. Marjoram was never headed from there and won ahead of Sieders by 2.5 seconds. Third place went to Marjoram’s teammate and former champion Aaron Borg.

Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) is the only other title contender and sat fourth until passed by Cameron Crick (DMAX). Then followed Jimmy Vernon and Jayden Wanzek in Mitsubishi Tritons, followed by Craig Woods and Brad Vereker in Toyotas.

Race 2 will feature a flipped grid and is scheduled for 10:15 am.

Duggan Family Hotels Touring Car Masters

It will be a Ford Mustang front row for the Race 1 on Saturday at 9:30 am with Steve Johnson just outpointing New Zealander Angus Fogg. However, ahead of that was the traditional Trophy Race, a reverse grid with points for starting and finishing.

As he did at the previous round, New Zealander Tristan Teki was the winner in his Chev Camaro. Second in his category debut in his new Holden Commodore was Dave Casey while Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) was third.

There were some big movers in the field like Danny Buzadzic who went from 32nd to third before he was forced to retire his Holden Torana A9X.

Fogg also climbed up the order for fourth ahead of Mike Wallace (Chev Monza), Scott Cameron (Camaro), Rod Hayman (Pontiac Firebird), Peter Burnitt (Torana) and John Bowe in a new Torana Hatchback.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup

Ahead of qualifying on Saturday at 9:05am AEST, Lachlan Gibbons and Lincoln Taylor alternated at the top of the two practice sessions. Gibbons headed the first over Taylor before the latter topped the second from Gibbons.

Overall, the difference between the two was 0.07 seconds as they sit seventh and fourth respectively in the one-make series before this final round.

Third out to the two sessions was 2022 Aussie Racing Cars champion Josh Anderson, in front of points leader Oliver Wickham, Hayden Hume, Jordan Freestone, last race winner Pip Casabene, Hugo Simpson, Toyota guest driver Zach Bates, Zane Rinaldi and Brock Stinson who was the last round winner.