MAM will field two cars for category stalwart Elliot Barbour and rookie Jordan Freestone.

The cars will be housed at GRM’s headquarters in Dandenong, prepped alongside its four entries, and transported to the track by the champion team.

At the track, a mix of personnel from both teams will crew the cars, and drivers will benefit from a data pool of all six cars.

Barbour has been a mainstay of the category for several seasons, and having finished in the top 10 in points for most seasons, is looking to be a consistent front-runner with the team change.

“I think I’ve had like eight or nine podiums in the category now but no wins, so that’s annoying,” said Barbour.

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“On paper, we’ve got the best deal possible to have Marcos and GRM supporting me. I’m super excited and I’ve got no doubt the cars will be fast.

“We want to tick that box and get the first win, and then the goal is to try and win the whole thing.

“I’ve played the mentor role a couple times over my career, and I don’t mind being that person helping the young guys out where I can.

“Jordy’s at the start of his career and on the way up, so I’ll be happy to help and try to get both Marcos Ambrose Motorsport and the GRM cars as far forward as we can.”

Freestone has been a contender in Toyota 86 machinery for three seasons, taking several wins in the GR Scholarship Series and being a front-runner in GR Cup.

“It’s a natural progression. Trans Am is the best option as it’s so competitive and where else would you want to prove yourself than in the hardest category,” said Freestone.

“The cars are awesome, when you’re watching and they’re sliding around you think they’re going to be really hard to drive but in the car they’re so gripped up and responsive to what you want to do.

“I got put on to Marcos by Paul Freestone, who I’m not directly related to but probably somewhere down the line, and he thought I was Paul’s son so that was a pretty funny introduction.

“Having Marcos in my corner is great as he has a world of knowledge in Australian and global motorsport.

“Then to link up Garry Rogers Motorsport who have so much experience with these cars, I think it’s going to be a great year for all six of us drivers.”

Ambrose noted the significance of working alongside a team with GRM’s history.

“GRM has been a big part of my racing life both in the early days and also these last few years,” said Ambrose.

“I have formed great trust and bond with the team and to be able to join my family-run team MAM with GRM is special.

“We are going to have a great year together as we support each other’s programs and have some fun along the way.

“MAM has a very balanced and talented driver pairing which should surprise a few people. I can’t thank Barry Rogers and the Rogers family enough for the opportunity to team up with GRM.”

The Trans Am Cup Series commences at the Bathurst 6 Hour on April 3-5.