Australian duo Tommy Smith and Lochie Hughes have already locked in their respective Indy NXT programs with HMD Motorsports and Andretti Global for 2025.

However, two Kiwi drivers are yet to confirm their plans for next year and will want to make an impression at this week’s Chris Griffis Memorial Test.

After a season with HMD Motorsports, Indy NXT rookie Callum Hedge will test with ABEL Motorsports.

New Zealand Grand Prix winner Liam Sceats will have his first Indy NXT test with HMD Motorsports.

It comes fresh off finishing fifth in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship with TJ Speed Motorsports.

Although neither driver has announced their plans for 2025, the Chris Griffis Memorial Test is often a good indicator of where drivers may land for the following season.

“I’m super pumped to be joining ABEL Motorsports for the Chris Griffis test,” said Hedge.

“Indianapolis was a great track for me this season, and a track that I felt incredibly comfortable on.

“I really enjoyed driving and racing the INDY NXT car, and something about the Speedway just clicked with my driving style.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Indianapolis and seeing what kind of speed I can get out of the car.”

The Chris Griffis Memorial Test will be held on the road course configured Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For Sceats, the test is the next step towards securing a full-time Indy NXT program putting him on the path towards IndyCar.

“It’s been an intense past few weeks honestly, trying to pull everything together to be able to confirm this deal on such a tight timeline.” said Sceats.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I will be testing with one of the leading teams, HMD Motorsports, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to show what I can do at this level.”

“Indy NXT is to IndyCar what Formula 2 is to Formula 1. This is the final peak to climb before achieving a life-long goal of mine.

“It’s important to make a strong impression in this official test as IndyCar and Indy NXT teams will be keeping a close eye on the timesheets.

“This is my best and possibly only chance to prove myself to the people in the paddock. Opportunities like this are rare and I’m determined to make it count.

“It’s surreal to think that not long ago, I was just a kid racing go-karts in New Zealand, and now I’m on the brink of testing for a series that leads directly to IndyCar.”

The test takes place on October 18.