Called the Mountain to the City, the miniseries will take in the final two weeks of the 2024 season. It is set to provide added competition and incentive to competitors with two venues in the space of a week.

“We are providing an incredible opportunity for competitors to be involved in two massive events, at two of the country's most renowned circuits in the span of just a week,” said Category Manager Graham Sattler.

“It is a very unique circumstance to have an opportunity like this, so as a Series we are embracing it and making sure we give our teams the best experience. Likewise, we're giving our fans even more reason to come to the Mountain and the City or tune in for an action-packed week of Trico Trans Am Series racing.”

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will host the penultimate round on November 8-9. The Trans Am 250 will be feature two 125km races on the Saturday. Teams can work on their cars at the circuit on Sunday, before bumping in at the VAILO Adelaide 500 on the following Tuesday or Wednesday.

For only the second time, the Trans Am field will take on the streets of Adelaide, starting on November 14 with a three-race format to conclude the season and crown the Trico Trans Am Series Champion.

Awards for the Mountain to the City series will go to the top three drivers in Outright and Pro-Am as well as the highest performing Young Gun. Winners Belts, akin to those handed out in 2022, will also be awarded to the winning drivers at the Trans Am 250.

Teams who compete in both events will also be rewarded with a free tyre set given out at the final round.

The Trico Trans Am Series' next round is at Queensland Raceway on August 2-4, as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.