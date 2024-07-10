The squad is set to part ways with one of four Camaros currently in its rotation as part of MCM's upcoming wildcard programme.

That will see Matt Chahda and Brad Vaughan share the car at both the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

Chahda sampled the Camaro at a recent T8 test at Queensland Raceway with the sale of the car in progress since then.

According to Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton, coordinating the handover with MCM has been a lengthy process, given the plan is to support the team once the purchase is complete.

“We're still finalising [the sale],” Dutton told Speedcafe. “Right now it's still a T8 car.

“We need to finalise the sale of that and organise the [handover] time. We're trying to work closely with them and also support them through their enduro campaign. We won't just be giving them the car and kicking them out.

“That's why it's not so easy to pick a date because we're trying to work out the logistics so we can help.

“Hopefully, we'll be signed off [this] week.”

The MCM-bound car is in action at Queensland Raceway today with Carrera Cup young gun Jackson Walls at the wheel for an Evaluation Day.