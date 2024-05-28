Speedcafe understands that a handshake agreement for MCM to purchase the Camaro is already in place with today's stint for the Super2 regular part of the closing stages of the sale.

Should the purchase be formalised, Chahda and MCM will use the ex-Broc Feeney car to underpin their return as a wildcard entry at the Supercars endurance races.

MCM and T8 are already slated to share a pit boom at the Sandown and Bathurst races as the only two wildcard entrants in the field.

The T8 wildcard is a continuation of the Supercheap Auto-backed programme that will see Craig Lowndes and Cooper Murray team up for the enduros, and Murray make his solo debut in Darwin next month.

There was talk during last week that Chahda's QR appearance would be a formal handover of the T8 Camaro, however it appears the sale is yet to progress to that point.

The running was instead incorporated into engine testing that T8 was undertaking on behalf of Supercars with the car.

A T8 spokesperson had confirmed to Speedcafe earlier today that Will Brown's laps in Tim Slade's PremiAir Racing Camaro were also related to engine testing. However the team later clarified that as not being the case, with the ‘driver loan' part of the technical relationship between T8 and PremiAir Racing.