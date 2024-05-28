While the Triple Eight driver is ordinarily allowed up to 10 laps in a rival team's car in testing, per Supercars regulations, Speedcafe understands that the outing is in fact being conducted as a more category-wide test.

Although engines have thus far proven to be one of the Gen3 success stories, particularly on the Chevrolet side, there are some minor ‘tidy-ups' which have been deemed desirable.

That includes idle, throttle mapping, and some other software matters, while there is also expected to be attention paid to battery voltage, with driver coolsuits drawing voltage to low levels on the starting grid in some instances.

It is thought that the Chevrolet camp is being given this last opportunity to refine its package before engine specs are locked in ahead of upcoming category transient dynamometer testing, with the goal being that there are no changes thereafter.

Ford is said to has been given the same opportunity with several such outings in recent months, and both marques had new engine maps for the Taupo event last month.

Notably, a PremiAir Camaro was used when torque sensor testing was conducted in the last off-season, consistent with today's activity at the Ipswich circuit.

Brown's Triple Eight Race Engineering team also has its own Supercheap Auto Camaro at Queensland Raceway for a test day for wildcard duo Cooper Murray and Craig Lowndes, the former of whom makes his debut at next month's Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Matt Stone Racing and Dick Johnson Racing are also set to hit the track, and Albury's Brad Jones Racing has sent its SCT Camaro north for a rookie test for Jaxon Evans, but Triple Eight is not running its Red Bull Ampol Racing cars today.