Updated mapping has been applied to both the Ford and Chevrolet V8 engines in the field after both manufacturers had changes approved by Supercars.

Neither is thought to be directly focused on outright performance, rather on factors such as drivability.

The revisions follow a promising last round at Albert Park where there was little to split the Chevrolet and Ford engines in terms of performance.

That was a noteworthy outcome given the fast, flowing nature of the Melbourne circuit, plus the fact that both engines were running the same shift recovery delta.

The Taupo circuit could provide a different test again given its altitude is somewhere between Melbourne and Bathurst.

The higher altitude of Bathurst is thought to have highlighted an ongoing, albeit reduced, performance advantage for the Chevrolet V8 compared to the Ford.

The Ford engine underwent significant changes in the off-season to bridge the gap to the Chevrolet after a 2023 season that saw parity in the spotlight.

Transient dyno testing, thought to be the final pillar of equalisation between the motors, is still on the cards, however no firm plans have been made public.