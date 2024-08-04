The TFH Racing Ford Mustang driver withstood all the pressure applied by Nathan Herne at the wheel of his rebirthed Dodge Challenger into a Mustang. Herne was second in both races while Jordan Boys was third in his Mustang.

Hazelwood started the day with a lights-out to flag win in Race 3. Throughout Herne was less than a second behind after he was edged out of the lead in the charge to Turn 1 on the first lap and they finished 0.2s apart after 18 laps.

“We had to work for it, not much passing but the intensity!” said Hazelwood. “Nathan was super-fast and super clean.”

Boys ran with them throughout but not quite close enough to challenge. The trio were 6.5s ahead of James Moffat (Mustang) who picked up the spot when Golding's Mustang became jammed in third gear at mid distance.

Just behind Moffat at the end was Elliott Cleary (Mustang) won his battle with Edan Thornburrow (Mustang) and Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro) before Cleary relegated Jordan Cox (Camaro) to sixth. Jackson Rice (Mustang) was ninth behind Thornburrow and Barbour, and ahead of Brett Holdsworth (Mustang).

Trouble at Turn 1 at the start of Race 4, together with damage to two others brought about an early safety car.

Tom Davies (Mustang) and John Holinger (Camaro) spun off at the first corner and James Simpson (Dodge Challenger) went across the gravel to avoid contact.

At Turn 4 amid a group of cars, Mark Bailey (Camaro) sustained extensive right front damage while Cox's Camaro also had damage and was stranded out of Turn 5.

Hazelwood had the lead while Boys was able to grab second. Herne did get under him before Turn 4 and just as the race went cautionary. He conceded the spot back but shortly after the race went green again, Herne was able to pass Boys.

Herne chased Hazelwood for the rest of the race and finished 2.3s adrift. Boys was third as he hung on ahead of the closing Cleary and the gap was just 0.08s at the finish.

Likewise Moffat had to hold off Golding over the closing stages as Thornburrow placed seventh in front of Rice and tenth placed Lee Stibbs (Camaro). Barbour languished in 16th after his Camaro was jammed in fourth gear.