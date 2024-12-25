Abreu was among the American stars to be locked in for the event, which will see the poplar High Limit Racing series race overseas for the first time.

However he’s a late out thanks to a wrist injury which has led to him withdrawing a night before WA Speedweek starts, and three days out from the first High Limit show.

“I’m incredibly gutted to let everyone know I will not be racing Western Australia Speedweek,” wrote Abreu on social media,

“I hurt my wrist and the injury requires a surgery. I’ve gone back and forth on how to handle this situation. Trying to race with severely weak grip strength and mobility will put myself and my fellow racers in danger if I can’t react properly

“Getting my wrist fixed is my top priority so I can be ready by March in Vegas.

“I’ve never dealt with something like this in my career. I feel I’m letting my team, my fans and the whole Australian effort we’ve created for this team down.

“Thinking about all this has brought a few clear things to mind. I’m in this situation and it’s my job to step up and be the one you hear it from.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but it’s one I have to fix. My head wants to hang but I’m gonna hold it high and understand something you have to wear and deal with it.”