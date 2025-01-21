The MotoGP legend will make his third Bathurst 12 Hour start as part of the BMW factory-backed Team WRT line-up.

The return was already anticipated following confirmation late last year that WRT would field a pair of Pro M4s in the 2025 edition of the race.

Rossi will be teamed up with Charles Weets and former Mercedes GT superstar Raffaele Marciello – a two-time Bathurst podium finisher.

The other WRT BMW will be driven by Augusto Farfus and brothers Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde.

BMW has been a front-running force at recent 12 Hours, with Sheldon van der Linde, Weerts and Dreis Vanthoor finishing fourth in 2023, whole Rossi, Marciello and Maxime Martin finishing fifth last year.