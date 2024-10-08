Named for its combination of road course and oval, the modern ROVAL was opened in 2018 and has been the scene of some chaotic NASCAR races.

The ROVAL has been part of Charlotte Motor Speedway since the early 1970s and was used for IMSA races up to 2000.

The ROVAL was barely used from 2000 until 2018 when the circuit was overhauled for NASCAR.

The course was tweaked for the second NASCAR event in 2019 and has undergone the biggest change since then this year.

The most significant adjustment is the removal of what was the section from Turn 6 to Turn 8.

A new chute has been added shortcutting what was Turn 6 and Turn 7 to create a right-hander (new Turn 7) into a hairpin (new Turn 8).

Van Gisbergen is widely tipped to win at Charlotte, although he downplayed his expectations when asked about his chances.

“I know I’m going to be good there, but so is AJ [Allmendinger] and so are a lot people,” van Gisbergen explained.

“Everyone has done many laps there, so who knows? But we need to make our cars better. At Watkins Glen, we were pretty far off.

“Maybe a Chicago-type set-up will work, who knows? For sure, we’ll be fast if we get the car right, but the favourite stuff is up to you guys.

“I drove it on the sim the other day,” he added.

“I drove that track testing before Chicago last year. It’s pretty cool. There’s a blind crest and you get a bit of sim in the air anyway.

“It’s going to be a real challenge. The hairpin is a really good passing and carnage spot. I think it’ll be good.”

While van Gisbergen is something of a street circuit and road course specialist, the Kiwi said the ROVAL is unique.

“It’s not like anything I’ve ever really driven before, it’s kind of a hybrid,” he said.

“The way the styles of the corners are, it’s not really a street circuit because the walls aren’t that close in a few places.

“It’s an odd track and then the cars are compromised to run on the oval as well. But there are kerbs too, and I don’t know how well these cars take the kerbs.

“We don’t really run on tracks with big kerbs like that, so it’s going to be interesting to feel that and learn how much I can take and use and how to pass. There’s a lot to learn.

“It’s always carnage in NASCAR, isn’t it? There are plenty of opportunities to pass at that track, which is good, but hopefully it’s a good race.”

Van Gisbergen will contest the Xfinity Series on Sunday at 7am (AEDT) in the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

He’ll switch to the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the Cup Series on Monday at 5am (AEDT), which takes in 400km of the ROVAL.