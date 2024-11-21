Two time Australian KZ2 Champion, Sam Dicker got the Hard Charger award at the 27th SKUSA SuperNats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night as he charged from 34th on the grid to 10th position in an incredible Shifter Pro Main Event.

The SKUSA SuperNats is one of the most prestigious karting events in the world. No less than 10 World Champions were in the Shifter Pro Final, Dicker the only Australian in competition in that field.

He was in the top 20 at the end of lap one and kept climbing as mayhem ensued around him.

Featured Videos

WATCH – SAM DICKER FLATOUT THROUGH THE SUPERNATS MAIN EVENT FIELD: