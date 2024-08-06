The famous squad has used a white background on its cars since shifting to the Ford fold at the beginning of last season.

However there has been a shift to a dark background in recent rounds, kicked off the Indigenous liveries that were run in Darwin and Townsville.

The team then moved to a black background on its regular livery for Sydney Motorsport Park to mark Mobil 1's 50th anniversary.

Thanks to overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans, WAU has now elected to stick with the black livery across its Mustangs for the remainder of the season.

The only change compared to Sydney is that the Mobil 1 logo will revert from gold to white, while the Pegasus will remain on the cars but in red.

See more of the new-look WAU Mustangs below.