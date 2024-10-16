The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

October 18-20

COLORSPEC RACE SYDNEY

The sixth round of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Sydney Motorsport Park will feature seven categories and include night action on Friday and Saturday.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Round 6

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Enduro

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Round 6

Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 5

First Focus Radical Cup Australia Round 4

Meguiar’s Production Cars Round 4

Giti Formula Open Round 6

HRCC HISTORIC QUEENSLAND

Held at Morgan Park, points from all scratch races will count towards the overall group winners that will take out the various trophies. Up for grabs are the Jack Lacey Trophy, the HRCC Trophy, the Queensland Tourist Trophy, the Lionel Ayers Trophy and the John Heffernan Trophy.

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Groups M, O, P, Q, R Racing Cars

Groups S & T Production Sports Cars

Groups M, O, P, Q,R Sports Cars

Groups O, P, M Sports Cars

WA SPORTING CAR CLUB

Round 6 and season finale for the various state championships will be held at carco.com.au Raceway over two days. The categories will hold their qualifying and races on single days, some on Saturday and the rest on Sunday.

Excel Cup

Formula Vee

FSR

Free Formula

Historic Touring Cars

HQ Holden

Formula Ford

Production Cars

Improved Production Cars

Street Cars

Saloon Cars

Sport Cars

Sports Sedans

Time Challenge

NOOSA HILLCLIMB

Now entering its 27th year of competition, it is held on 1.5km’s of cambered bitumen with a blend of 14 tight and moderately sweeping corners through the Tewantin National Park, Gyndier Drive Tewantin.

AKADEMOS RALLY

The Melbourne University Car Club will hold the 53rd edition with the Rally HQ in Alexandra and the stages that run in the Blue and black Ranges Forests. It is Round 4 of the Victorian Rally Championship and the fifth round of the Victorian Club Rally Series, the Bog a Duct Rally. There will be four competitive stages, each used twice except the Bog-a-Duck won’t include a second run of the 4th stage.

CMI DOMAIN HILLCLIMB

The 22nd running will take place on Upper Domain Road, just 2mins from the centre of the city on Queens Domain.