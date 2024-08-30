The 26-year-old made his NASCAR debut in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing at the Sonoma road course in June.

It came amid Brown's first season as van Gisbergen's replacement at Supercars squad Triple Eight, with which he's currently tied on a multi-year contract.

While Tickford Racing's Cam Waters also made his Cup debut at Sonoma and has spoken of a full-time NASCAR ride being his ultimate goal, Brown doesn't share that ambition.

“I really like Australia,” Brown said in a candid discussion with fellow drivers Jack Le Brocq and James Golding in the latest episode of the Drivers Only Podcast.

“I guess I've got other things set up here as well with work (at his family's car dealership) and stuff like that, I still work during the week.

“I want to try and be like one of the guys they get to come in, if you get to the stage (where) you do a good job and you do two or three events there a year, that would be my ideal next year.

“Hopefully Chicago doesn't clash with Supercars, and Sonoma.

“My ideal would be you do Xfinity at Chicago and Cup and then you'd try and do Cup at Sonoma or something like that and do those two for the year.

“I'm loving Supercars obviously with the new team this year, it's a long plan thing, I don't want to move over there.

“But if you could get that fix by going and doing a couple of races a year, even like… GT stuff overseas, just something a little bit different, just trying it each year.

“That'd be my goal.”

NASCAR revealed its 2025 schedule this morning, leaving any Supercars drivers who hold cameo ambitions with a nervous wait before the local schedule drops.

The Chicago street race is again scheduled for the first weekend in July, which this year led to a clash with the Townsville 400.

Other Cup series road course races are the Circuit of the Americas (March 2), the newly added Mexico City (June 15), Sonoma (July 13) and Watkins Glen (August 10), while the Charlotte Roval is set for October 5.

Watkins Glen's date is over a month earlier than the famed New York venue's place on the 2024 schedule, which could be good news for Supercars drivers.

Tickford Racing star Waters had been set to contest the 2024 Watkins Glen event, before a late change to the Sandown 500 date created a clash and ruled him out.