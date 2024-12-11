From December 1st to December 16th, In partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

Experience a piece of motorsport history with this Authentic Collectables 1:12 scale model of the HDT Holden VK, the 1984 Bathurst 1000 champion. With exceptional attention to detail, this collector’s item brings the iconic race car to life.

Ideal for display at home or the office, it’s a must-have for any passionate Australian motorsport fan. Celebrate Bathurst’s legendary legacy with this stunning tribute to racing excellence.

ENTER HERE: