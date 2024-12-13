From December 1st to December 16th, in partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

Immerse yourself in motorsport history with a unique Bathurst getaway, home of the legendary Mount Panorama circuit. This prize includes accommodation, food packages, and tourist activities in one of Australia’s most iconic racing destinations.

With five exciting packages up for grabs, you’ll experience the rich heritage of motorsport while enjoying breathtaking views of the legendary track

**ACT not included**

