Winterbottom was informed by Team 18 in late August that he would be replaced by Anton De Pasquale next season.

The 2015 Supercars champion and 2013 Bathurst 1000 winner had believed he would continue at Team 18, but it’s understood the parties could not agree on terms.

That left the 43-year-old facing a full-time driver market with few remaining possibilities, as Winterbottom detailed on the latest Rusty’s Garage Podcast.

“There were potential opportunities, but everything is complicated. I was left late in the piece, that was the problem,” Winterbottom told host Greg Rust.

“I [had] said no to a lot of people, effectively. Not a lot of people, [but] options, because I was done, I was like ‘I’m not even on the table’.

“So, when I did become ‘on the table’ other things had already gone… There was potential, but at the same time I want to win and you want to race to win.”

The clearest vacancy was at PremiAir Racing. After canvassing a handful of drivers, team owner Peter Xiberras opted to sign Grove Racing outcast Richie Stanaway.

The Kiwi, who was teammates with Winterbottom at Tickford in 2018, is understood to have been given the nod for the seat in late September.

“I think PremiAir will be a really good seat and I’m actually happy for Richie because I like Richie anyway,” continued Winterbottom.

“It’s awkward when you’re kind of, not battling for a seat, but… I think they’ve chosen well there.

“I really enjoy chatting to Pete too, he’s a really good guy, I genuinely hope they do well because I like Richie and I liked Pete. I think that’s a good fit.

“I would have done a good job there but they’ve done well.”

Winterbottom also admitted to discussions with Brad Jones Racing.

The driver was linked to the four-car team amid speculation of VAILO boss Aaron Hickmann buying the squad.

“BJR there’s a lot going on, it was a waiting game in many ways,” said Winterbottom.

“Brad was a really good guy to chat to too, but sometimes you’ve got to look at it, what are you hanging onto? What are you doing? How can you change it? Can you contribute to it?

“All that sort of stuff.”

With nothing crystallising, Winterbottom finally made the call to commit to a Tickford Racing co-drive alongside Cam Waters.

It marks a ‘fairytale’ return to Ford and the team he raced for from 2006-2018, but also the emotional end of a 21-year stint as a full-time driver.

“At Bathurst I had a lot of people come up saying ‘please come back to Tickford’ and ‘please race with Cam’,” Winterbottom said.

“It feels right. Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s right. It feels good, it feels really good. I feel happy and it’s a really good role that’s more than just the driving.

“There were options but they were all time-waiting ones and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity. It just felt right, so you’ve got to do what’s right.”