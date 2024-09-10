Both race-winning drivers have found themselves officially on the market amid the flurry of recent announcements.

Stanaway is on the hunt for a new home courtesy of Grove Racing pouncing on Kai Allen once he was freed from his Dick Johnson Racing holding deal.

Less expected was news that Team 18 won’t offer Winterbottom a new deal, the squad instead signing another driver headed for the DJR door in Anton De Pasquale.

While there is now significant clarity over how the 2025 grid will look, having two drivers with star power on the market has prompted some fascinating speculation.

The most obvious available slot is at PremiAir Racing, given the team has been active in the market in trying to secure Brodie Kostecki, and then De Pasquale.

With both of those options falling through, there are whispers that Stanaway and Winterbottom could be targets should the team continue with its plans to replace Tim Slade.

Reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Stanaway has, to this point, been the closest linked to the potentially-vacant seat out of the two.

Any deal between Stanaway would of course rely on the enigmatic Kiwi wanting to continue full-time, rather than return to being one of the top enduro draft picks.

There has also been talk that Super2 star and PremiAir enduro driver Cam McLeod could be in the frame for a full-time promotion, while incumbent Slade may also stay on.

Another potential home, particularly in the case of Winterbottom, is Brad Jones Racing.

Team owner Brad Jones did indicate last month that he didn’t anticipate change across his four-car line-up, however that was before Winterbottom hit the market.

Adding to the intrigue over Winterbottom’s future is that as a series champion and one of the most recognisable names in the sport, he is a powerful draw for sponsorship.

There has even been speculation that DEWALT, his current backer, could be up for grabs with the current arrangement with Team 18 thought to be up as of this year.

How the Winterbottom/Stanaway/Slade puzzle sorts itself will also have a bearing on the co-driver market for next year, as all three would be top picks.

For example, one squad that will definitely need a new co-driver is DJR given that Allen is off to Grove Racing.

Slade is well known to the team, having partnered Scott McLaughlin at Bathurst in 2020, while team principal Ryan Story freely admitted that Winterbottom would be a ‘phenomenal’ co-driver signing during a recent interview on SEN’s The Driver’s Seat.

“He would be he would be a phenomenal co-driver for any squad,” said Story.

“Anyone would give their right leg to have him. But I’m not convinced that he’s given up his main game dream yet…”