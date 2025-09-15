His fifth win of the year at Rally Chile has put him just two points clear of fellow Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT teammate Elfyn Evans, who is vying to win his first championship.

Eight-time champion Ogier is competing this year as a part-timer with the factory Toyota team.

That program was with the express intent, at least initially, of helping the Japanese marque win the manufacturers’ championship.

Ogier elected to contest a limited program this year, missing Sweden, Kenya, and Estonia.

Nevertheless, he has finished all eight rallies he has contested on the podium.

Whether Ogier will see out the season is unclear, though his comments after Rally Chile suggested a title push is burgeoning.

As it stands, the Frenchman is on the verge of a record-equalling ninth drivers’ championship that would level him with WRC great Sebastien Loeb.

“I’m very happy to take another win in South America and to also come away with the maximum points this time,” said Ogier.

“I think they are well deserved after the ones we lost because of the weather in Paraguay.

“To take the lead of the championship with three rallies to go is definitely positive too.

“I’m also very happy for everybody at Toyota Gazoo Racing that we could achieve this record win.

“Thanks to our Chairman, Akio Toyoda, for the great support that means we can keep pushing the limits for better.

“We can be very proud of what we’ve achieved so far and I’m sure that we can keep adding to these great numbers in the coming rallies.”

Evans is facing the grim reality of finishing second for the fifth time in his WRC career.

He lost to Ogier in 2020 and 2021 before being runner-up to Kalle Rovanpera in 2023 and Thierry Neuville in 2024.

Evans finished 11 seconds in arrears of Ogier in Rally Chile. Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux completed the podium for Hyundai, 46.5s off the pace.

“It’s mixed feelings for us at the finish because we always want to win, but the big positive is that after struggling for pace two weeks ago in Paraguay we were able to come here and show good speed,” said Evans.

“I think we paid a big price for being first on the road on Friday afternoon but otherwise I think we’ve done a really solid job.

“Of course I would have liked to fight Seb harder over the last day or so but he is always very strong and tough to beat. Well done to him, as well as the team on a record win for Toyota.

“The championship is still close and we’re looking forward to the next rallies on asphalt and continuing to give it our best shot.”

Toyota’s latest win took it to 103 for the brand in the FIA World Rally Championship, eclipsing the previous record held by Citroen.

Three rallies remain in 2025. The next is the Central European Rally held across Germany, Austria, and Czechia on October 16-19.

The penultimate rally is Toyota’s home event, Rally Japan, on November 6-9. The season will conclude with the inaugural Rally Saudi Arabia on November 26-29.