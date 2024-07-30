Gill uprooted his life in Australia to move to Finland and chase his WRC dream.

Gill, just 20 years old, is competing in the FIA Junior WRC this year in a Ford Fiesta Rally3.

JWRC is the lowest rung on the ladder behind WRC3, WRC2, and WRC – the pinnacle of rally.

Gill sits third in the standings after three events with finishes of eighth, second, and sixth across the rallies in Sweden, Croatia, and Italy.

A strong result in Finland would go some way towards boosting their title aspirations with a 26-point deficit to leader Romet Jurgenson of Estonia.

“Having grown up watching the WRC, I've always dreamed of driving on these roads, and now, thanks to FIA Rally Star, it's a reality,” said Gill.

“The fact that we've moved across the globe to live in Finland means it's now somewhat of a home rally for us.

“In previous rallies this year we've gone in somewhat underdone, but with what we've done to get ready for this event, I feel like we're in a better position.

“We competed in a Finnish national round last month, have had some time in the car at tests, and have spent ample time in front of the computer watching stage vision from previous years.

“We are at a place now where we can now dial in the car at the pre-event test and shakedown, and be ready for the opening stage of the rally.”

Rally Finland is famed for its high speed stages, jumps, and wide roads.

This year will be the first time Gill has competed in the event, although he has experience on the roads.

However, the young gun admits competing on the big stage is somewhat intimidating.

“I spectated at the rally last year, but being a part of it inside the car for 2024 is somewhat daunting, however, it's a challenge I'm eager for,” said Gill.

“Keeping a level head is vital, and both Dan and I are conscious of taking it all in, but also keeping our minds on the task at hand.”

Rally Finland takes place across August 1-4. The so-called “Finnish Grand Prix” takes in 20 stages.