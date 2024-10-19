Major long-time motorsport supporter, Morris Finance’s Nathan Murray is a major supporter of the Geelong Cats and has offered up his Superbox at the MCG for a Cats’ home game during the 2025 AFL season.

The offering includes box tickets, two car parking spaces and food and beverages (beer, wine and soft drinks) for 12 people.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

Featured Videos

The auction contains no less than 22 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking HERE.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

The game date will be confirmed after the announcement of the 2025 AFL draw and final arrangements will be made between the winning bidder and Morris Finance, once availability is known, according to Murray.

“I might be biased, but I don’t believe there is a better sporting venue in the world than the MCG, except for Mt Panorama when we are talking about motorsport,” said Murray.

“We are fortunate to have a box at the ‘G’ and we love to share the experience, especially when we can help out an amazing cause like Motorsport Ministries at the same time.

“We would love to see a group of people get together and pool their cash and have a crack at being the winning bidder on this item.

“It would be an awesome family gift or a way for someone to reward their staff.”

PIRTEK Legends Night coordinator, Brett “Crusher” Murray, said the interest in the MCG Superbox had already exceeded expectations.

“Nathan (Murray) and his team at Morris have been incredibly generous in their support of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Dinner and, in particular, the Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction,” said Murray, who is no relation.

“It is the depth of commitment from people like Nathan, much of which you never see, that helps motorsport not only survive, but prosper.

“This is an amazing auction item and one which is already drawing valuable attention to Motorsport Ministries charity auction far and wide.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

Less than 60 tickets remain for the dinner and can be purchased here.

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100 percent of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993-2023

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Regional Victoria

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate day for 15 people at Norwell Motorplex