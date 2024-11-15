Richie Stanaway, Cam Hill and David Reynolds hit the Turn 8 wall in quick succession during the opening minutes of the session.

The red flags were called after five of the 15 minutes were run to allow officials to retrieve the broken Hill and Reynolds Camaros and assess damage to the concrete walls.

Half-hour later officials announced that the session would not be resumed.

Race director James Taylor clarified to teams that the session was suspended, rather than being declared, seemingly opening the possibility of resuming it on Saturday.

However, it was not long before a decision was made to declare the session with no resumption to follow.

The majority of the field had recorded a timed lap before the red flag, albeit not all setting representative times.

Championship leader Will Brown’s 1:19.4425s proved fastest ahead of Cam Waters, Thomas Randle, Broc Feeney and James Courtney.

The remainder of Saturday’s Top 10 Shootout field will be made up of Matt Payne, Aaron Love, Jaxon Evans, Macauley Jones and Bryce Fullwood.

A total of 2.5170s separated the top 10 times. Stars to miss out are Brodie Kostecki (12th) and Chaz Mostert (22nd). Mostert, Hill and James Golding were the only three not to record a time.

Matt Stone Racing and Team 18 have indicated they will attempt to repair the heavily damaged Hill and Reynolds machines.

Stanaway’s crash was less severe, with the Grove team having prepared his Mustang to rejoin the session should it have been resumed.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship VAILO Adelaide 500, Qualifying Race 23