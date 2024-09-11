Aston Martin announced Adrian Newey will join the Silverstone-based operation in March next year.

His arrival was much expected despite interest from other teams in pit lane, most notably Ferrari.

Newey will take on a newly-created role that will empower him to create the hierarchy he feels necessary to drive the team forward.

He has that authority both through his job title, but also as a part-owner in the organisation.

“Adrian is joining his technical managing partner,” explained managing director Lawrence Stroll when asked how Newey would slot into the organisation.

“He will be the leader of the technical team.

“He’ll be a leader, also in the company, in the overall business, as a partner and shareholder.

“So I leave that structure up to Adrian, who’s much better suited than myself.”

The opportunity to become a shareholder in the organisation was an appealing one for Newey, who likened Aston Martin to an ‘old school’ F1 team with Stroll as its figurehead.

“The reality is, if you go back 20 years, then what we now call team principals are actually the owners of the teams: Frank Williams, Ron Dennis, Eddie Jordan, etc, etc,” Newey began.

“In this modern era, then Lawrence is actually unique, in being the only properly active team owner.

“It’s a different feeling when you have somebody like Lawrence involved like that. It’s back to the old school model.

“To have the chance to be a shareholder and a partner is something that has never really been offered to me before,” he added.

“So it’s a slightly different slant. It’s one I’m very much looking forward to.”

Newey’s departure from Red Bull Racing was announced in May, ending a near two-decade relationship with the organisation.

The 65-year-old had taken some convincing to sign his current Red Bull contract and admitted his decision to leave was cemented over the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

At that point, Newey revealed that he had no firm plans in mind.

“When I decided to stop at Red Bull, which was kind of really over the Suzuka weekend back in April, then genuinely I had no idea what would be next,” Newey confessed.

“Just wanted to have a blank mind, take stock, enjoy a bit of a break, and was hoping that standing in a shower somewhere the spark would come of ‘Yep, this should be the direction’ – and Mandy [Newey] was a big part of that as well of our discussions and what should we do.

“I think come late June, let’s say, certainly then I felt actually, you know what, to be involved as a designer in motor racing, that’s been my ambition since the age of 10 or so.

“I still love the challenge of trying to add performance to the car. That’s my prime motivation, that’s what gets me up in the morning.”

While there was no initial motivation to ink a new deal, discussions with Stroll regarding an Aston Martin move began immediately after his Red Bull Racing departure was announced.

However, there had been casual conversations prior, and interest stemming back a number of years.

“I had been speaking to trying to speak to Adrian for a couple of years,” Stroll admitted.

“And I believe when things are meant to be, they happen.

“We really did begin to speak briefly about three years back,” he added.

“The most recent talks in earnest began after I read Adrian’s news of his departure.

“Once I read that, I said, ‘Well, again, I believe this is meant to be’.”

According to Newey, it was Stroll’s passion and commitment – demonstrated in no small part by the expansive new facility Aston Martin now occupies – that won him over.

“Lawrence and I have known each other off and on over the years,” he explained.

“We often bump into each other in the gym, particularly at the Middle East and Far East races.

“Then I was flattered to very flattered to have a lot of approaches from various teams, but really, Lawrence’s passion and commitment and enthusiasm is very endearing. It’s very persuasive.”

Newey will take up his new role as technical managing partner in March next year.