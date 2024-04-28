The pair are in their second season as team-mates at Aston Martin with Alonso the dominant force when it comes to on-track results.

The team had a breakout year in 2023 with Alonso recording six podiums from the opening eight races, and was in with a shot at victory in Monaco.

He ended the year with eight top-three finishes to his name, while Stroll's best result was fourth in the Australian Grand Prix.

Of the team's 280 points across the 22 races, Stroll contributed only 74.

It has been tougher going this year though from the opening five rounds, Alonso has amassed 31 points to his team-mate's nine.

But while Stroll has struggled to deliver results on track he has played a role in the performance of his two-time world champion colleague.

“We have two different driving styles. In some conditions, we have two different feelings with the car,” Alonso explained.

“I think Lance is a lot more sensitive to things than what I am, which is, I think, very, very important for the team.

“The analysis that Lance can reach and can feed back to the team is crucial to us and to improve the car.

“The direction that we develop the car and how we finalise, normally, the set-ups on a weekend, is exactly the same.

“So we arrive to the same conclusion, maybe in a different way. And I think those two different styles are just a good thing for us.”

Off-track, Aston Martin has been investing in staff and facilities.

A new factory came online last year, replacing the facility first used by Jordan Grand Prix when it entered F1 in 1991. Work on a new wind tunnel is ongoing.

With the team in a building phase, there are areas it has not fully exploited, both on track and off track.

While Alonso can do little about what happens off-track, he is a significant contributor to its fate on-track.

That's where the Spaniard relies on his 25-year-old team-mate.

“I'm a little bit insensitive to things sometimes. And this is not a good thing,” he explained.

“Sometimes I drive the car around the problems that we have,” he added.

“That's sometimes a good thing, because I can drive any car at any moment and extract 90 percent of it.

“But to reach the 100 percent of the potential of the car, sometimes I'm not able to do that without, as I said, sometimes the help from my team-mate on the special details from the set-up or balance problems here and there.

“So, I think we benefit from each other in many different ways. And this is a good thing at the moment.”