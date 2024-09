The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

September 27-29

FRIDAY

Ellenbrook Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)

Carina Motorsport Park, Queensland (PRACTICE)

THUNDER ON THE DOWNS N1 Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

SATURDAY

Cullen Bullen Raceway, New South Wales

Heartland Raceway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)

Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales

Nhulunbuy Speedway, Northern Territory

MECHANICS NIGHT Northline Speedway, Northern Territory

Tennant Creek Speedway, Northern Territory

AUS DIRT MODIFIED TITLE Carina Motorsport Park, Queensland

THUNDER ON THE DOWNS N2 Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway, Queensland

Bowen Speedway, Queensland (KARTS)

Sun State Speedway Karts, Queensland

Murray Bridge Speedway, South Australia

Derby Speedway, West Australia

Pithara Speedway, West Australia

Port Hedland Speedway, West Australia

SUNDAY

Nepean Raceway, New South Wales (KARTS)

Daylesford Speedway, Victoria (JQMA)

Pithara Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)