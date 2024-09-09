Australian teenager Christian Mansell will see out the 2024 Formula 2 season with a three-race stint with Trident.

The Novocastrian has been confirmed as the replacement for Roman Stanek at the team, the Czech driver having parted ways with the squad following the Italian round last time out.

Mansell has taken the opportunity for additional seat time ahead of his expected graduation into the F1 feeder category full-time next season.

“I can’t wait to make my FIA Formula 2 debut with Trident Motorsport. I’m extremely happy to race with this Italian team on the Baku street circuit and in the next two events before the end of the season,” said Mansell.

“It will be a fiery debut on a challenging track like the Azerbaijani one, but I must confess I’m more excited than nervous!”

Giacomo Ricci, Trident team manager, added: “We are extremely delighted to field Australian driver Christian Mansell in the next three rounds of the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“I consider him one of the most talented emerging drivers we have seen this year in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, where he was in contention for the title until the final round in Monza.

“Christian is a complete driver, quick in qualifying, and extremely good at managing tyres and overtaking.

“Making his debut in Baku will certainly be an ambitious goal, not easy at all.

“We have carried out dedicated preparation work with him, and I am convinced that it will pay dividends, especially if there will be no interruptions in the free practice session.

“I am sure there are all the conditions to do well”.

Mansell steps up following two seasons in Formula 3, the most recent of which concluded in support of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

He ended the year fifth in the standings with five podiums to his name: three seconds and two thirds. He also claimed pole for the Spanish feature race in Barcelona.

Mansell began his career in karting, graduating to cars via the Australian Formula 4 Championship in 2019.

He then headed to the United Kingdom, winning at Brands Hatch with Carlin in the 2020 British F4 Championship.

That led him to British Formula 3, where he was a winner again a Brands Hatch and also in Spa, alongside cameos in Euroformula Open.

In 2022, he switched to the category, winning three times en route to third in the standings.

Mansell moved into the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2023, having enjoyed a two-event stint with Charouz in 2022, taking two podiums in his rookie campaign and claiming an award for Best Comeback of the Year for his efforts in Spa.

Mansell will join Richard Verschoor at Trident, the Dutchman in his fourth season of Formula 2.

Meanwhile, at Prema, Gabriele Mini will climb aboard the car usually occupied by Oliver Bearman, the Brit racing for Haas in Baku in place of the suspended Kevin Magnussen.

Following the Azerbaijan event this weekend, the F2 season will conclude with back-to-back races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in support for F1.