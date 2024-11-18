Australians have given a solid performance at the 27th annual SKUSA Supernationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with last year’s winner, Matthew Waters finishing second in the KA100 Masters category after fellow Australian, Kip Foster was penalised and Australian KZ2 Champion, Sam Dicker passed more karts than anyone else in an extraordinary Pro Shifter final to finish 10th.

In the KA100 Masters, Foster went perilously close to giving the brand new Arrow chassis a win on American debut after leading for much of the Main Event. Ultimately, he finished second to Brit Ben Cooper, but it wasn’t done with yet.

Post race, four time Champion Foster was adjudged to have jumped the start and received a three second penalty, dropping him to seventh. The beneficiary was Sydneysider and last year’s winner, Matthew Waters who finished third. Foster’s despair moved him one step up the podium. The top five in the Main Event were all previous Supernats winners.

Dicker started the Pro Shifter 25-lap Main Event on the temporary track in the Speedway carpark in 34th position and survived the carnage that was taking place in front of him – including the two leaders Markus Kajak and Matheus Morgatto taking each other out with two laps to go, handing the win to Daniel Vasile.

Dicker crossed the line in 13th but was elevated to 10th once post race penalties were handed out.

One in front of Dicker was former World Champion and regular Australian visitor, Marijn Kremers and behind in 14th was Kiwi, Jay Urwin. Incredibly, there were 10 World Champions in the field.

Jay Kostecki started the Mini Swift Main Event in 20th position and finished in the same place.

In KA100 Senior, Jaiden Pope didn’t finish the final, while Fion Shi was disqualified from the X30 Junior Final and Jackson Lee didn’t qualify for Pro X30.

In other points of interest, former IndyCar star, Max Papis finished 13th in the KA100 Masters, while his son – Matteo – finished 24th in KA100.

