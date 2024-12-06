All rounds will again be at Motorsport Australia events and will begin as part of the recently announced Trophy Tour at its second scheduled event. The rest of the series will be as part of various state rounds in South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

The national series will add support to MA’s state Formula Ford Championships where local competitors will have the opportunity to benchmark themselves against the crop of the best up and coming open wheel drivers in the country.

The circuit variation provides clean lines and strategy at Winton Motor Raceway and Morgan Park Raceway, mixed with the slipstream properties of Phillip Island, The Bend and Sydney Motorsport Park.

The most recent title winner was Eddie Beswick this year. He will continue his career where he will compete in the USA in 2025.

Another that reaped the benefits of winning in Formula Fords was and is Hunter McElrea who is in the USA and will run IMSA while building on his path to Indy Car.

Formula Ford titles paved the way for Supercars drivers Cameron Hill, Thomas Randle, Anton de Pasquale, Jack Le Brocq, Cameron Waters, Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat and others.

Stars like multiple Carrera Cup Australia champion Harri Jones (2016-2018) and international Porsche driver Matt Campbell (2011-2012) also had stints in the Australian Formula Ford Series on their journey to professional motorsport.

2025 Australian Formula Ford Series calendar