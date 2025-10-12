Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell capped off the perfect weekend with his third win, beating Dylan O’Keeffe on Sunday morning.

Russell crossed the line second to Dale Wood in Race 2 on Saturday, but Wood was penalised and dropped to fifth.

In Race 3, Russell led from start to finish, seeing off the challenge from Garth Walden Racing’s Dylan O’Keefe to finish half a second ahead while New Zealander Marco Giltrap (Earl Bamber Motorsport) came home a solid third.

It was a great result for O’Keeffe after he was promoted to second in Race 2.

Jones failed to complete a lap in Race 3. He was caught up in a Turn 1 incident between Bayley Hall and Clay Osborne, both of whom were able to continue.

Jones left Mount Panorama with just 38 points while O’Keeffe collected 108. Jones still leads the points on 852 while O’Keeffe is second on 822 points.

Hamish Fitzsimmons placed fifth ahead of Wood, Glen Wood and Angelo Mouzouris. Marcus Amand started rear of field after a crash in Race 2. He charged through for eighth ahead of Max Vidau and Oscar Targett.

Lockie Bloxsom finished ahead of Caleb Sumich after a battle that included Marcos Flack who ended up collecting the tyre barrier at Turn 2 and finished behind Tom McLennan. Pro-Am laurels went to Matt Slavin over Matt Belford and Brett Boulton.

Round 7 for the Porsches will be on the Gold Coast in less than two weeks.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup

In a frantic final race of Round 3, Lincoln Taylor crossed the finish line just in front of Oliver Wickham and Lachlan Gibbons. The latter was promoted to second after Wickham received a penalty for contact on Toyota guest driver Steve Owen who picked up third as a result.

Taylor had to repel Cooper Barnes and Tyler Cheney through the first three laps ahead of another three drivers that included Owen. On lap five of the nine-lap journey, Owen pulled an audacious move around the outside of Taylor to grab the lead.

Taylor struck back by slipping past on Conrod Straight as Wickham slotted in behind and he and Owen ran side-by-side to Turn 1 where Owen was bumped wide. Cheney was next and took fourth ahead of Barnes, Josh Anderson, Jett Murray, the relegated Wickham , Jordan Freestone and Max Walton.

The race was free of safety cars despite Harry Tomkins hitting the wall at the Grate. Charlie Nash swerved to avoid him but went into the path of Jack Westbury. The three were out and were joined by Craig Thornton who had double wall contact at the same place.

Round 4 of the one-make series will be at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on October 23-26.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

Victory in Race 4 has given Cody Brewcnzski in his Toyota Hilux the overall Round 5 win over David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) and Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton).

The three finished line-astern after Sieders led at the start. He lost the lead with a miscue at Murrays Corner at the end of Lap 4. It dropped him to third until he was able to pass Wanzek on Conrod Straight a lap later.

Adam Marjoram (Isuzu D-MAX) had his Race 3 win taken away with a five-second penalty that dropped him to seventh. It was determined that he had changed direction multiple times when leading Brewczynski.

Marjoram was beaten into fourth place by Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado) while Craig Woods (Hilux) was next ahead of Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Aaron Borg (D-MAX) and Holly Espray (D-MAX).

There was an early safety car for an incident at the start where Matt Nolan’s Ford Ranger had contact with the wall. Richard Mork (Ranger) jumped the start, clash with Jensen Engelhardt (Hilux) who in turn bounced into Nolan.

The sixth and final round will be at Sandown Raceway on November 14-16.