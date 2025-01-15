SunEnergy1 Racing will be spearheaded by Kenny Habul and Mercedes stars Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz.

The trio will vie for outright honours as Pro entrants.

Gounon is one of the hottest properties in GT and sports car racing having signed with Mercedes and Alpine for 2025.

The Frenchman will compete in select GT3 races for Mercedes-AMG while also competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship in the Hypercar division with Alpine.

Habul, Stolz, and Gounon have won the Bathurst 12 Hour twice together, claiming the 2022 title with Martin Konrad and then as a trio in 2023 before coming up short in 2024 as runner-up finishers.

Gounon has an incredible record in the Bathurst 12 Hour with a 50 percent win rate from six attempts. Before joining Habul and Stolz, Gounon won the 2020 edition with the M-Sport Bentley team.

Gounon, Habul, and Stolz all have an equally enviable record, having only finished off the podium twice in their six respective attempts.

Before the Bathurst 12 Hour, Habul will tackle the 24 Hours of Daytona under the 75 Express banner with Gounon, Mikael Grenier, and Maro Engel.

Stolz will also be in action at Daytona in the GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG with Anthony Bartone, Maxime Martin, and Fabian Schiller.