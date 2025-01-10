As flagged by Speedcafe earlier this week, the Manthey / EMA Racing squad with which he sensationally won the 2024 event won’t field a Pro entry this year.

Porsche’s attack on the race will instead be run by Shanghai-based Absolute Racing, which has named two-time Bathurst winner Campbell among its line-up.

Campbell will be joined by fellow 2024 outright winner Ayhancan Güven and Alessio Picariello, who helped steer Manthey / EMA’s Pro-Am class entry to victory 12 months ago.

Featured Videos

Absolute Racing last contested the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2020, when Campbell put the team’s car on pole position and co-drove to fourth place in the race.

“It’s great to be reuniting with Absolute Racing as we secured Porsche’s first ever Bathurst pole position when we last worked together in 2020,” said Campbell.

“After the success in 2024, when I won the race, we’ll be aiming to replicate this alongside Ayhancan and Alessio.

“It’s my home event at my favourite track in the world, so I can’t wait to start the year off in Australia.”

Fabien Fior, Absolute Racing Team Principal, said his squad returns to Bathurst with unfinished business.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour, and to do so in partnership with Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific makes it even more special,” he said.

“There’s unfinished business at Mount Panorama for us as in 2020, we took pole with Matt, but unfortunately finished just off the podium.

“We’re also excited to welcome a second Bathurst 12 Hour winner to the squad in Ayhancan Güven, along with our long-term driver Alessio Picariello, a class winner at this iconic event.

“We have a strong car and line-up, so our sights are set high.”

The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 2.