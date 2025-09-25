The production car classic opened its nominations earlier today only to be inundated with interest.

According to the event there were 57 entries in the first six hours, well clear of the benchmark of 36 that was set for this year’s event.

The total entry for 2025 ended up at 85, 72 of which made the capacity field.

Based on the early interest it is expected that there will again be a wait list scenario where hopefuls can be considered to replace any pre-event withdrawals.

There will also be a return of the ‘hot standby’ system, where crews that miss out on the field can attend in case there are any weekend withdrawals from practice.

“If early interest is any indication, we will be on course to fill the grid again,” said Bathurst 6 Hour Category Manager Charise Bristow.

“With more than 80 entries in total lodged for the 2025 race, we encourage people to enter early and quickly to secure their spot on the grid.

“The grid is capped at 72 cars however once again we will accept reserve entries who wish to remain entered in case of any withdrawals in the weeks leading up to the event or, as we saw this year, at the event itself.

“The quality of the field, the effort the teams put in and the good vibes in the paddock keep getting better and better each year so we’re all really excited to see who lines up at Easter next year.”

BMW continued its stronghold on the race this year with Cam Crick and Dean Campbell combining to win, despite starting way down in 66th place.

The German marque could come under threat next year, though, with Brodie Kostecki expected to enter the race in a brand new Alfa Romeo.

The 2026 Bathurst 6 Hour will take place on April 3-5.