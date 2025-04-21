The Pirtek-backed driver took the next step in her motorsport career with a class victory in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst Six Hour at Mt Panorama on Sunday – collecting the first-ever Bathurst trophy of any description for her famous racing family.

Ambrose, 19, made her debut at the spiritual home of Australian motorsport in an all-female line-up with Team Buccini Racing along with Courtney Prince and Karlie Buccini in a BMW 340i.

The three battled some mechanical issues at different stages of the race, but showed enormous resilience to get the B1 class victory – the second in two years for the team.

At the same time the 999 BMW 340i was 32nd outright in a massive field of 70 cars.

Ambrose’s father Marcos famously never made it to a Bathurst podium, his bets result in the Great Race a fourth alongside Greg Ritter in 2004.

A year later he was in contention for a podium only to have that legendary crash, and then altercation, with Greg Murphy at The Cutting.

“It was a pretty special Day for the Ambrose family at Mount Panorama,” said Tabitha Ambrose of the 6 Hour class win.

“Bathurst has obviously been a big part of our lives since dad raced here and to be here for the first time and get some actual laps in the bank was fantastic.

“It is difficult not to be nervous when you get here and experience the enormity of the place and that is before you turn a wheel.

“I had a fuel pump issue which forced us into the garage during my double stint and then I had a bolt break in a lower control arm towards the end of the session which wasn’t ideal, but we got through and Courtney finished off the job to get us the class win.

“I have to thank Team Buccini Racing for the opportunity and Pirtek for their continued support in their 45th anniversary year.

“I am now looking forward to getting back in the Formula Ford at Philip Island in a few weeks time and learning as much as I can each time I’m in the car.

“Dad joked that it was the first Bathurst trophy for the Ambrose family, but it would be nice if we were back here in a few years with the chance of getting a bigger one.”

Marcos Ambrose added: “It wasn’t mine, but the Ambrose family now has a trophy from Bathurst.

“I could not have been more proud of how Tabitha went about her business this week.

“It is always very daunting to come to Mount Panorama for the first time without any extra pressures.

“It was important for Tabitha to come here and get as many laps as possible behind the wheel and build her Bathurst ‘database’.

“To do that you have to stay out there, be conscious of everyone around you, while still maintaining and building on your lap times.

“She did exactly that and that ensured the program was a successful one for her.”