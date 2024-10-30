Bottas has headlined the event for the past two years in his adopted home city.

That has seen him behind the wheel of a Bathurst 1000-winning Supercar in 2023 and a Leyton House F1 car this year.

He also took part in a Q&A session with Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft, where he was made an honorary Australian.

The 10-time grand prix winner has confirmed that he is looking to return for 2025, should his schedule allow it.

“I’ll try to be there,” he told Speedcafe.

“I don’t actually with the testing calendar, F1, how it works.

“Also depends if the team puts me in any events or anything, but I’ll try to be there.”

Bottas is something of a regular in Adelaide courtesy of his partner, Australian cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

The pair are set to be in the South Australian capital in January as they organise the second edition of the RADL GRVL event.

F1 pre-season testing will take in three days of running from February 26 in Bahrain, with Melbourne hosting the opening round of the season on March 16.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival precedes that by a week, running across the March 8-9 weekend in Victoria Park.

“It’s a great event,” Bottas declared.

“It’s nice to see the motorsport culture in Australia.

“Before the festival only what I’d seen is the Melbourne Grand Prix, but now actually being outside the grand prix environment, in a much more relaxed atmosphere with all kinds of cars around.

“It’s a great, great event.

“Actually, from year one to year two, it got even bigger.

“It was really good to see and I’ll try to be there again.”

Bottas’ F1 future remains unconfirmed, with his current seat at Sauber the last drive yet to be squared away for 2025.

While the 35-year-old is understood to be high on the list of candidates for it, he faces competition from superstar rookie Franco Colapinto.

Bottas had hoped to have his future locked away before the United States Grand Prix, which took place two weeks ago.

“Still waiting for the final decision,” he admitted.

“At the moment, I’ve got the message that there’s nothing I can do… it’s not in my hands.

“We’ve been in touch on a weekly basis and I know the terms that I’m up for,” he added.

“[I’m] just basically waiting for the green light.”

Bottas noted that there is a point in time when he needs to make a call on what he does next.

“Of course, from my side, eventually there will be a deadline as well,” he confessed.

“Because even then, looking out of Formula 1 or other roles in Formula 1, soon it’s Christmas and then when it comes Christmas, there’s not much availability anywhere.

“They obviously have options,” he added of Sauber’s position.

“In the end, it’s going to come down to experience versus youth.

“They have all the time in the world unless I, at some point, I need to set a hard deadline.”