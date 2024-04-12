As expected, Melbourne will return to its position as the first race of the year; however, it will not be on the expected date.

While several sources had indicated a January 9 race, the 2025 Australian Grand Prix will kick the year off instead over the March 14-16 weekend.

It’s the first leg of a back-to-back events with China before the circus heads to Japan, completing a three-event Asia/Pacific swing.

“We’re proud that Melbourne will be launching the Formula 1 season in 2025 – with the epic Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix attracting more 452,000 this year and boosting local businesses and jobs,” said Steve Dimopoulos, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events in Victoria.

“Melbourne is the sporting and major events capital, and our unique city is what makes this race unlike any other on the calendar so we look forward to welcoming visitors from across Australia and around the world next March.”

Australian GP boss Travis Auld added: “After the resounding success of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2024, we are already looking forward to 2025 and the opportunities we have to continue to grow and improve the fan experience.

“We know fans are excited for Melbourne to be the season opener, and the debut of Lewis at Ferrari will make it an even more highly anticipated race.”

The championship then heads to the Middle East for the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, those events delayed next year so they don’t clash with Ramadan.

From there, the season takes on a familiar shape, with Miami following before the sport’s first race in Europe in Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

“Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.

“We’re grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, added: “The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, approved by the World Motor Sport Council, is a further illustration of our collective mission of meeting sustainability objectives through the regionalisation of events.

“While our focus is on the overall stability of Formula 1, we also have a shared duty to the environment and to the health and well-being of travelling staff.

“Formula One Management, under the direction of Stefano Domenicali, have produced a calendar which strikes a good blend of traditional circuits and modern venues.

“We thank the host ASNs, the local organisers and the many thousands of FIA volunteers for their tireless efforts in making Formula 1 a truly global, mass audience spectacle as we prepare to celebrate the sport’s 75th year.”

One notable change for next year is that there will be only one Saturday race, the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This year, both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were held on Saturday evenings so that the events could be completed before the beginning of Ramadan.

With that no longer necessary, F1 has reverted to a more traditional race weekend, beginning with on-track action on Friday ahead of the grand prix on Sunday.

2025 Formula 1 Calendar

Round Event Date 1 Australian Grand Prix March 14-16 2 Chinese Grand Prix March 21-23 3 Japanese Grand Prix April 4-6 4 Bahrain Grand Prix April 11-13 5 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix April 18-20 6 Miami Grand Prix May 2-4 7 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 16-18 8 Monaco Grand Prix May 23-25 9 Spanish Grand Prix May 30-June 1 10 Canadian Grand Prix June 13-15 11 Austrian Grand Prix June 27-29 12 British Grand Prix July 4-6 13 Belgian Grand Prix July 25-27 14 Hungarian Grand Prix August 1-3 15 Dutch Grand Prix August 29-31 16 Italian Grand Prix September 5-7 17 Azerbajian Grand Prix September 19-21 18 Singapore Grand Prix October 3-5 19 United States Grand Prix October 17-19 20 Mexico City Grand Prix October 24-26 21 Sao Paulo Grand Prix November 7-9 22 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 20-22 23 Qatar Grand Prix November 28-30 24 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix December 5-7