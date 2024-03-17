Fresh from wrapping up a bumper AMF in the Adelaide parklands, organisers put out a Save the Date for March 1/2 next year.

While not an official confirmation, nominating that as the preferred weekend is a significant hint as to when Albert Park will host the F1 season opener next year.

With AMF now well entrenched in the weekend directly before the AGP, it stands to reason that the AGP will take place on March 6-9 next year.

The Save the Date from AMF organisers reads: “The Adelaide Motorsport Festival is set to be held on March 1 and 2 in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The date announcement follows on from a successful 2024 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival held over the last two days, with big crowds joining the likes of Formula 1 stars Valtteri Bottas, Liam Lawson, Guenther Steiner, Damon Hill, David Croft and more at the event in Victoria Park.

“International and Australian motorsport stars will once again come to Adelaide on the weekend of March 1 and 2 in 2025, for what will be a bumper weekend of on-track action and off-track activities.

“The Adelaide Motorsport Festival is a museum in motion, displaying historic, rare and significant racing vehicles on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit, featuring categories such as Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A touring cars, sportscars and more in addition to on-track demonstrations, off-track displays, villas and more.”

As has already been covered by Speedcafe, the earlier AGP date could prove problematic for Supercars as it too looks to shore up a new season opener, while also facilitating the Bathurst 12 Hour around the same time.