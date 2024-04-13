The change of date has been brought about with the announcement of the FIA Formula 1 calendar which was released last night. The AMF will continue to be on the week prior to the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix Festival.

“This is a week later than expected but still places our event in our traditional time window,” stated event director Tim Possingham.

“We would also take this opportunity to confirm we have signed an agreement that will see the Mazda 767B return to the Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 8 and 9 in 2025.

“This car proved to be very popular this year and we can’t ignore the fact that people want to see it return. This time though it’s likely to be a lot louder as it will have a new straight out exhaust system next time it visits. We are also working on a sister car to this one to attend along with several other Le Mans cars,” he added.

The Mazda 767B sportscar, which is based in Japan, proved to be a hit at the event in 2024. The quad rotor car will take part in on-track demonstrations over the duration of the event.

Highlights included Steiner in a wild ride in a Ford Mustang Supercar alongside Supercars champion James Courtney. Bottas was behind the wheel of a Leyton House CG891 Judd, and Lawson drove the Ford SuperVan 4.2, Rodin FZED and Porsche 962C.

Nine original Bathurst winners took part in the PremiAir Hire Bathurst winners’ category. Hill returning to Adelaide for the first time since he won the 1995 Australian Grand Prix, and Croft share the stage with Bottas in the Grand Marquee.

Expect to see more announcements that relate to the 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival in the leadup up to the event. It iconic racing machinery including sportscars, touring cars, bikes etc as well as drivers/riders and other motorsport celebrities.