The Sydney Motorsport Park event will receive additional support with existing partner ColorSpec. It will extend its association beyond their current partnerships with the Shannons SpeedSeries and Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship.

ColorSpec is a name synonymous in the motorsport industry with their Australian-made, professional grade, auto refinish paint.

Colour matched to the client’s specification, ColorSpec employs the same Clear-Over-Base technology as automotive manufacturers and is designed for automotive and general use.

Exclusively available from Supercheap Auto, ColorSpec is ideal for do-it-yourself customers through to professional painters. For any colour, there will be a ColorSpec paint to match.

“As existing partners of the Shannons SpeedSeries, we’ve seen first hand how relevant these events are and are pleased to be extending our support to next month’s Race Sydney event,” said MotorActive (owners of ColorSpec) Managing Director, Bruce Morrison.

“There is a natural synergy between our brand and this fantastic series, so we’re excited to have the opportunity to increase our involvement and reach a wider customer base.”

“These events deliver some excellent racing, and we can’t wait to get to Sydney Motorsport Park next month and see what competitors deliver.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra thanked MotorActive and ColorSpec for their support.

“It’s fantastic to have brand partners like ColorSpec who are passionate about the series, and we couldn’t be prouder to align with them for this event in Sydney,” Vohra said.

“ColorSpec Race Sydney is already shaping up to be a terrific weekend of racing at Sydney Motorsport Park, with great categories competing across the three days making for an action-packed schedule for fans.”

Tickets for ColorSpec Race Sydney are available through motorsporttickets.com.au.