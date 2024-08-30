DJR trumpeted its signing of Kostecki in a unique, multi-party reveal, which also involved Erebus Motorsport naming the 2023 Supercars champion's replacement, Cooper Murray.

While neither team is willing to confirm it just yet, Speedcafe.com understands Kostecki's race engineer George Commins is set to make the move to DJR with his driver.

Kostecki and Commins were always expected to move as a package, having formed a strong bond since joining Erebus and being paired together in 2021.

They are Supercars' latest dynamic duo, following on from the Chaz Mostert/Adam De Borre partnership that also spanned multiple teams before going seperate ways in 2024.

DJR also makes sense for Commins as he is based in Queensland, has history with the team and has existing friendships with longterm staff.

He worked at the famous Ford squad from 2006-2008, which coincidentally aligned with the first stint at the team for Kostecki's 2025 teammate, Will Davison.

From there Commins went to Europe, splitting stints at junior open-wheel category teams Double R and Arden Motorsport with a single-year spell at the Williams Formula 1 team.

His tenure at Arden included working with now Formula 1 stars Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz, as well as future Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi.

Returning home in 2015 and spending six seasons alongside Rick Kelly at Kelly Racing, it's with Erebus and Kostecki that Commins has found true Supercars success.

Commins has made no secret of his bond with Kostecki, declaring him “a once in a generation driver” in an emotional aftermath to the 2023 season finale.

Kostecki stressed on Thursday that his focus for the time being remains on finishing the season strongly with Erebus, eyeing Bathurst glory with co-driver Todd Hazelwood.