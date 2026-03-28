Supercars legend Craig Lowndes and rising star Bayley Hall will share the Supercheap Auto-backed car in a continuation of the master/apprentice wildcard program that has been running since 2021.

A key change for this year is that the Camaro will be run by recently-installed General Motors homologation outfit Team 18, which takes over from former provider Triple Eight, which now represents Ford.

The move has prompted minor changes to the classic Supercheap livery, including some blue tones on the side skirts, bonnet and rear wing.

There is also a retro nod on the roof pointing to the number 15, which Lowndes used to launch his legendary career with the Holden Racing Team back in the 1990s.

The car will make three appearances this year, with Carrera Cup graduate Hall to race it at Queensland Raceway as a solo entry, before teaming up with Lowndes for the 500-kilometre race at The Bend and the Bathurst 1000.

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Renowned race engineer Richard Hollway will oversee the entry.

“It’s fantastic to be back with Supercheap Auto for this year’s wildcard program,” Lowndes said.

“Every year the program keeps growing and to now be doing it with Team 18 is really exciting.

“I think the livery looks fantastic. The red and yellow of Supercheap Auto are always iconic, but this has a really nice modern feel to it and I think it’ll stand out on track.

“Bayley’s earned this opportunity. He’s shown strong pace in the Carrera Cup and has built a good foundation.

“This program is about giving young drivers that next step and I’m looking forward to helping him get the most out of it.”

Hall’s main game Supercars shot coincides with a move from one-make Porsche racing to Super2 this season.

“I’m pumped to lock in my debut in Supercars at Queensland Raceway,” he said.

“I still remember QR was the first track I ever watched a Supercars race and I proceeded to grow up at that track racing my first competitive car race there in 2018.

“It’s even more special to be running #15 this year considering that was Craig’s debut competition number, and I feel privileged to be debuting in Supercars with the same number as the legend himself.

“Reigniting Supercheap Auto Racing is exciting for the whole team, I can’t wait to see this new sharp livery hit the track.

“Bringing Supercheap Auto’s trade partners into this program is critical to its success. They have long-standing relationships with these partners and it’s an honour to represent a host of enthusiastic, passionate and supportive partners.”

This is the first time Team 18 has fielded a wildcard entry in Supercars and marks and an exciting addition to its first full year as the GM’s official representative.

“It’s a fantastic looking car,” team owner Charlie Schwerkolt said.

“Supercheap Auto’s colours are iconic and always stand out, so it’s great to see a fresh take on a really well-known livery.

“There’s a lot of interest in having Craig back in the #15 and also looking forward to seeing Bayley step up to the main game.

“He’s a young guy with a lot of potential, and this is a great opportunity for him to show what he can do and Craig’s the perfect mentor for him.

“We’re really excited to get the program underway and can’t wait to see it on track in Ipswich and the enduros.”

That excitement is shared by Supercheap Auto which has remained loyal to both Lowndes and General Motors.

“We’re incredibly proud of the wildcard program, and to officially reveal our colours and events today is a great moment to share with our fans, our drivers and Team 18,” said Supercheap’s head of marketing Emma Halasz.

“Craig and Bayley are the perfect combination to lead us into this new era with Team 18, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll deliver on track during the endurance races.

“To also give Bayley his solo Supercars debut at Queensland Raceway will be something really special to celebrate. We can’t wait to see the #15 Supercheap Auto Racing Chevrolet take to the track in August.”