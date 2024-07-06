Sonic Racing's Conor Somers attempted to pass Ross McGregor as they negotiated Turn 10 but clipped the front of McGregor's car.

That launched Somers into a sequence of rolls along the outside fencing and the car eventually landed on its roof.

Officials immediately red flagged the session and reported a Code 3 which indicated that Somers had emerged unscathed. McGregor's car also received damage to the left front.

There was a delay in proceedings due to the removal of the cars and repairs to the fencing.